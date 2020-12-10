Ukraine to introduce lockdown Jan. 8-24

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in his official Telegram channel on Wednesday that the government decided to introduce a lockdown throughout Ukraine from Jan. 8 until Jan. 24, 2021.

According to the prime minister, cafes, restaurants, and bars (except for delivery and take-away), non-food stores, cinemas, fitness clubs, gyms, theaters, and shopping centers will be closed during this period.

All educational institutions, except for kindergartens, will take a break. In addition, all public events will be banned and public transport will operate but with certain restrictions.

Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, postal offices, and hotels will operate as usual.

A total of 845,343 COVID-19 cases and 14,204 deaths were registered in Ukraine as of Wednesday, while 451,118 patients have recovered, the country’s health ministry reported.