Belarus to close land border

Belarus will temporarily close its land border for exit of Belarusian citizens and foreigners who have a permit for permanent or temporary residence in Belarus starting from Dec. 21, local media reported on Thursday.

Road border checkpoints, simplified border checkpoints, checkpoints at railway stations, and checkpoints in river ports will close, according to a resolution of Belarus’ Council of Ministers dated Dec. 7.

The resolution was adopted on the basis of laws on the state border and on the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population.

Citizens can leave the country only in exceptional cases to ensure the national interests of the Republic of Belarus, according to media reports. Citizens can cross the border every 6 months.