Car bomb kills 16, including 3 Turkish soldiers, in rebel-held area in NE Syria

A total of 16 people, including three Turkish soldiers, were killed and 12 others wounded on Thursday by an explosion that rocked a rebel-held area in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah, a war monitor reported.

The explosion was caused by a car bomb that ripped through a checkpoint of the Turkey-backed rebels in the city of Ras al-Ayn in the countryside of Hasakah, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The death toll includes civilians and militants as well as three Turkish soldiers, said the Britain-based watchdog group.

The explosion is the latest in a string of bombings targeting areas controlled by the Turkey-backed rebels in northeastern and northern Syria.

Ras al-Ayn had previously been under the control of the Kurdish militia of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) before falling into the hands of the Turkey-backed rebels in 2019.