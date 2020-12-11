Disney rolls out plans in global streaming expansion

Walt Disney Co. on Thursday rolled out ambitious plans to release a slate of new titles in coming years in its global streaming expansion.

The U.S. entertainment giant will release approximately 10 Star Wars series, 10 Marvel series, 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar series, as well as 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar features on its streaming service, Disney+, over the next few years, the company announced at its 2020 Investor Day.

The company said it plans to release at least 100 new titles per year on Disney+.