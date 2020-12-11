Israeli airlines prepare for direct flights to Morocco

Israel’s major airlines announced on Thursday evening that they are preparing for the launch of direct flight routes to Morocco.

This follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement earlier on Thursday that Israel and Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations.

Israel’s leading airline El Al said in a statement that “we will begin preparations for operating direct flights to the city of Casablanca, subject to obtaining all the necessary approvals from the authorities.”

Israir, the second largest Israeli airline, also said it plans to launch a flight route to Morocco, which will include a daily flight.