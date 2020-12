Jordan on Thursday reported 2,902 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total infections to 253,121, according to official statistics.

The country also reported 44 more deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 3,250, according to data issued by the country’s Health Ministry via Facebook.

Meanwhile, the ministry called on citizens to abide by restrictive orders and follow preventive measures, especially wearing masks, and to refrain from gatherings of more than 20 people.