New direct flights from Dublin to Santorini next year

Aer Lingus has announced a new summer service from Dublin direct to the Greek island of Santorini, commencing in May 2021.

In all, Aer Lingus will fly to a total of four Greek destinations which include the Greek islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Santorini, along with the country’s capital, Athens.

Commenting on the launch of the new route, David Shepherd, Aer Lingus Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“We are delighted to announce our new service to Santorini as part of Aer Lingus’ Summer 2021 schedule and really give Irish holidaymakers something to look forward to. With the encouraging developments regarding vaccines and the introduction of improved testing regimes we are gearing up for a busy summer ahead. Our customers can book their summer holidays with confidence thanks to our flexible booking options and travel in the knowledge that the airline prioritises the safety and wellbeing of our customers and our people at all times.”

Aer Lingus’ Dublin to Santorini, Greece summer service commences on 01 May 2021 and will operate twice weekly until 25 September 2021.