Putin blasts “some countries” for violating rights of Russian journalists

Some countries use their media to achieve their national goals but meanwhile violate the rights of Russian journalists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, vowing to “react quickly and harshly.”

“While foreign countries preach the freedom of speech, they adhere to something different — promoting their own media content to ensure the implementation of their domestic and foreign policy,” Putin said at a meeting of Russia’s Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

He said that Russian journalists working abroad, particularly in those countries that view Russia as a geopolitical enemy, are often pressured.

“When we are faced with clear violations of the rights of the journalistic community, at least with regard to our reporters abroad, we need to react quickly and harshly,” Putin said.