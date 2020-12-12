Belarus reports record single-day high of 1,975 new COVID-19 cases

Belarus reported 1,975 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest number of daily infections to date, taking its total to 158,334, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 1,992 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 135,922, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, eight people have died from the disease over the past day, bringing Ukraine’s total death toll to 1,254.

As of Saturday, the country has conducted 3,578,661 tests, including 30,355 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.