Russian Northern Fleet frigate test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile

A successful test was conducted where a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile was launched from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate that was located in the waters of the White Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate successfully fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea, hitting a naval target over 350 km away located at the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk region, the ministry said in a statement.

On Oct. 6, the same frigate test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic missile for the first time. According to the ministry, all shootings since then were successful.