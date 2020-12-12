Russia’s COVID-19 cases up 28,137 to 2,625,848

– Russia registered 28,137 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 2,625,848, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement Saturday.

Meanwhile, 560 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 46,453.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 6,622 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 685,785, the response center said.

According to the statement, 2,085,958 people have recovered, including 26,118 over the past day.

So far, over 82.1 million tests have been conducted across the country.