UK records another 21,672 COVID-19 cases

Britain reported another 21,672 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the country’s total to 1,809,455, according to the latest official figures.

The COVID-19 death toll in Britain rose by 424 to 63,506, the data showed.

Meanwhile, data from the Public Health England (PHE) showed Thursday that London recorded an average infection rate of 191.8 per 100,000 people for the week between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, the highest in England.

PHE’s data came after London mayor Sadiq Khan warned Londoners that the city risks moving from Tier 2 to the highest Tier 3 restrictions amid the surge in cases.

England is currently under a new three-tier system of COVID-19 restrictions that replaced the month-long lockdown which ended on Dec. 2.

Under the system, shops are allowed to re-open across England, giving a Christmas bonanza to the struggling retail sector, but all bars and restaurants in the toughest Tier 3 areas remain closed. The system puts about 98 percent of England into Tier 2 and 3.

The system is due to be reviewed on Dec. 16.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.