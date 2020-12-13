Turkey sees tally of COVID-19 cases over 1.8 million

Turkey reported on Saturday 29,136 COVID-19 cases, including 5,203 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country hit 1,809,809, its health ministry announced.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 222 to 16,199, while the total recoveries climbed to 1,581,565 after 20,191 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.1 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 5,961 in the country, said the ministry.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.