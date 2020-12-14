Israel discovers ancient clay candle holders at Tiberias

Israeli archaeologists have discovered a rare cache of candles and candle holders from more than 1,000 years ago, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) and the Israel Museum said on Sunday.

The findings were unearthed in excavations conducted by HUJI and the Israel Antiquities Authority in the northeastern city of Tiberias, located on the coasts of the Sea of Galilee.

The site is believed to have been home to a residential community during the early Islamic period.

The discovery includes 10 oil candle holders that have been preserved in an intact condition, made of clay and decorated with geometric and plant patterns.

Many oil candles were also found in the site and one of them matched one of the holders.

The discoveries also contain many remains of structures and most objects were utensils used in homes and for light manufacturing, including clay tools used to produce the oil candles.

The researchers also discovered five cesspits and a well that descended to the level of the Sea of Galilee to a depth of about 3.5 meters.

They also found damage to buildings, indicating the deadly earthquakes that hit the region in the 11th century.

“The findings provide a previously unknown look at the lives and professions of the local population more than a millennia ago,” the researchers concluded.