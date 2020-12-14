Strike in Israel’s public colleges ends

The two-month strike in Israel’s public colleges has come to an end, the state’s Ministry of Finance and Council for Higher Education said in a joint statement.

The strike broke out in mid-October in 11 of Israel’s 22 public colleges, involving about 30,000 students.

The strike was announced by 3,000 junior faculty members, who are responsible for most studies in these colleges, demanding to regulate their terms of employment.

At the end of the prolonged negotiations, it was agreed that the strikers would be promoted to associate staff members and receive pay raises and social benefits.

Kobi Bar-Nathan, director of salary and employment agreements at the ministry, said that “the higher education system is the locomotive of the Israeli economy’s growth, and there is great importance for its continued regular operation, especially during the coronavirus crisis.”