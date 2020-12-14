Turkey reports 26,919 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported on Sunday 26,919 COVID-19 cases, including 5,103 symptomatic ones, raising the total number of cases in the country to 1,836,728, its health ministry announced.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 218 to 16,417, while the total recoveries climbed to 1,603,780 after 22,215 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.1 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 5,973 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 181,199 tests were conducted over the past day, and the overall number of tests in Turkey reached 21,079,716.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.