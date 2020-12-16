Belarus reports 1,911 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 164,059

Belarus reported 1,911 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its total to 164,059, the country’s health ministry reported.

There have been 1,658 new recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 141,443, the ministry added.

So far, 1,282 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Tuesday, 3,634,324 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 8,704 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.