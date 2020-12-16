Iceland maps out sustainable future

The first long-term energy policy for Iceland, A Sustainable Energy Future: An Energy Policy to the year 2050, has been released.

According to the Nordic Herald, the policy has the objective of protecting the interests of both the current and future generations.

‘With the new energy policy, we now have a clear future vision, highlighting the numerous prioritised energy actions that we can agree on across party boundaries,’ said Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, minister of Tourism, Industry and Innovation. ‘This will focus a stronger spotlight on the tasks ahead than before, which should promote more rapid progress.’

The policy represents a proposal for a long-term Energy Policy for Iceland to the year 2050 and is guided by the objective of sustainable development, and reflects a balance between economic, social and environmental factors.

According to a government press release, the policy is structured on the basis of a future vision, firm guidelines and principal objectives. It also focuses attention on the pillars on which the policy rests, taking into account the entire energy value chain, from resource to consumer.