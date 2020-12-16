Israel’s annual inflation nudges down

Israel’s annual inflation over the past 12 months fell by 0.6 percent, the Central Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

This is much lower than the government’s inflation target of one to three percent rise.

Israel’s consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, fell by 0.2 percent in November month on month, after a 0.3-percent increase in October.

In November, a significant decrease was recorded in prices of fresh fruits and vegetables, while an increase was recorded in prices of clothing and footwear.