The government has announced immediate financial assistance of 2000euros per home following the whirlwind destruction in Nikitari outside Nicosia.

According to CyBC, ten people in Nikitari are currently homeless and being hosted in a Nicosia hotel.

A further 100 homes have been damaged and residents are in the process of fixing them.

The village has a population of 500 people and one in 5 has been affected by the destruction.