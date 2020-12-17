Cavusoglu meets UN’s Lute to for Cyprus talk

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced via his twitter account that he met with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ Special Envoy to Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute.

Minister Cavusoglu said: “We indicated to Jane Holl Lute, UN’s Senior Official on Cyprus, that the federation project is no longer sustainable in Cyprus and in line with the realities on the island, the Turkish side promotes a two-state settlement based on equal sovereignty. Common ground should be reached for a new negotiation process.”