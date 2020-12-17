Computer problem skews Covid figures in Wales

A computer problem has led to 11,000 positive Covid test results in Wales being left out of the latest official figures, meaning that the total could be twice as high as previously thought.

Public Health Wales had already reported nearly 12,000 cases for the week ending December 15.

Officials admitted the error after the Welsh government reduced the number of households that can meet over Christmas.

Meanwhile, towns and cities across England will find out today if they will be moved into a different tier of coronavirus restrictions.

Several areas in the North are hoping to move down from the strictest tier 3 measures to tier 2 because of a significant drop in infection rates.