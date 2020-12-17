King Carl XVI Gustaf laments Covid response in Sweden

King Carl XVI Gustaf has described 2020 as a “terrible” year and says the national coronavirus strategy has failed.

“I think we have failed. We have a large number who have died and that is terrible,” the king said in TV programme reviewing the year with the royal family.

“The people of Sweden have suffered tremendously in difficult conditions. One thinks of all the family members who have happened to be unable to say goodbye to their deceased family members. I think it is a tough and traumatic experience not to be able to say a warm goodbye.”

The Nordic Herald reports that earlier this week, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven also said he felt many experts had underestimated the second wave.

“I think most in the profession did not see such a wave incoming. There was instead talk of different clusters,” he told Aftonbladet.

On Wednesday an investigative report released by the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs stated Sweden “had failed” in its strategy to specifically protecting the elderly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.