Malls to remain closed in Cyprus as Covid restrictions remain tight

Shopping malls will not be re-opening for the Christmas season and church services will continue without the Faithful as epidemiologists say Cyprus can not proceed with the relaxation of restrictive measures.

The government’s decision was announced following a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday.

The Holy Synod of the church of Cyprus described the measures as excessive and unfair, calling on authorities to keep church’s open for Christmas.

Meanwhile, a members of the health ministry’s epidemiological team, Petros Karayannis, said the coronavirus situation in Cyprus is stable and a drop in the daily number of positive cases is anticipated but any decisions on special measures over the Christmas holiday will be taken at the very last minute.

Karayannis said the numbers were not rising so he did not see the need for additional measures.

‘If there is a drop in cases over the next few days,’ he said, ‘authorities should be carefully considering how and when to relax restrictions during the Christmas holidays’.