Nigeria: Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell

The upsurge in violence in North West Nigeria is alarming. The abduction of hundreds of children in Katsina State by Boko Haram is a despicable act of violence and cowardice. Children should never be targets and schools should never be transformed into battle fields.

The EU calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all abducted children. We express our solidarity with their families, and the Nigerian people.

Those responsible for this horrific act should be brought to justice. All efforts must continue to rescue and safely reunite the students to their families.

As the humanitarian situation in Northwest Nigeria continues to deteriorate, the access of humanitarian workers to reach all people in need is limited. The EU calls for the respect of human rights and International Humanitarian Law.

The fight against terrorism and radicalisation will remain high on the agenda of the EU-Nigeria partnership.