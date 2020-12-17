Today in history: December 17

1903: Near Kitty Hawk North Carolina, Wilbur and Orville Wright conducted the first successful man powered flight of the airplane. The brothers achieve the pioneering feet with their experimental craft dubbed the Wright flyer.

1957: The United States successfully test fires the atlas intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time initially designed to carry a nuclear warhead. The atlas later boosts America’s space program into orbit.

1830: Simone Bolivar, the south American patriot who led revolutions against Spain’s colonial rule, dies in Colombia.