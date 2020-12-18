Italy’s coronavirus infection rate relatively improving amid warnings for holiday season

Italy’s COVID-19 infection rate continued its downward trend Thursday, though authorities warned that a new rise was “inexorable” with the holiday season about to start.

The country recorded 18,236 new infections over the previous 24 hours, the 12th consecutive day with fewer than 20,000 infections — a level surpassed in 39 days since Oct. 25, including the all-time peak of 40,896 infections on Nov. 13.

On Thursday, the country also saw 27,913 recoveries over the past 24 hours, which outnumbered new infections by nearly 10,000, a near-record level. In mid-November, Italy was seeing more new coronavirus infections than recoveries in most days.

There were 2,855 patients in intensive care units Thursday, 71 fewer than a day earlier. Ten days ago, there were nearly 3,500 seriously-ill coronavirus patients in Italian hospitals.

Still, the mortality rate remained stubbornly high: 683 people lost their lives to COVID-19, down from a one-day peak of 993 deaths on Dec. 3, but the third straight day above 600 after a brief decline in the death rate.

Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe Foundation, a scientific monitoring entity, was among health officials warning that the worst may not be over for Italy.

Cartabellotta said the restrictive measures introduced in the government’s Nov. 3 decree “curbed the spread of the virus,” but noting that with the holidays approaching, “the curve will probably slow its descent first and then inexorably start to rise again.”

Data from Italy’s Ministry of Health supported Cartabellotta’s analysis of the trend in recent weeks. In a statement released Thursday, the ministry said that while infections have declined slightly, “they are still high and very far from levels that would allow us to return to the ‘containment phase,'” similar to the one in force over the summer when restrictions were eased.

The ministry also said that the “strong variability” between regions was a worrying trend that put stress on the nation’s hospital system.

Italy’s education officials also joined those urging caution over the December holidays, suggesting a full reopening of schools be in January in the country.

On vaccines, Franco Locatelli, president of Italy’s Higher Health Council, said the imminent arrival of coronavirus vaccines in Italy represented “a light at the end of the tunnel” that offered hope to a tired public.

Italians are likely to start to receive vaccinations before the end of the year. “Everything is ready for the start of vaccinations at the end of the month, as soon as the drug agencies give the green light,” said Domenico Arcuri, Italy’s special commissioner for the COVID-19 emergency.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said he proposed that vaccinations start in seven European countries on the same date in late December.

But Stefania Salmaso, an epidemiologist, warned on Thursday that if those who receive the vaccinations “interpret it as permission to live their lives without caution,” then the vaccinations could have a short-term negative impact on efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

One stubborn problem with the arrival of the vaccines is that few Italians may be willing to be vaccinated, at least now. According to a new poll, around a fifth of Italians would refuse to take a vaccine in any case, even though around 80 percent said they were open to taking one, but most of them said they would do so after “a few months” when it was proved safe by the first waves of users.