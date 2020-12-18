New Zealand reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Friday since the last media statement on Wednesday, with no new cases in the community.

Two previously reported cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 51 and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,754, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The cases are from the Netherlands, Italy, the United States, India, Germany and Britain. They have been transferred to the quarantine facility, said a ministry statement.