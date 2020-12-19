Netherlands reports 12,028 new COVID-19 infections

The Netherlands reported on Friday 12,028 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 664,456, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

The country also reported 85 new deaths from the virus, raising the total death toll to 10,405.

The Dutch government has decided to implement a strict lockdown in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Monday evening during a televised speech from his office.