Poland confirmed on Friday 11,013 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total caseload to 1,182,864, according to the country’s health ministry.

The ministry also reported 426 new deaths from the virus, raising the national death toll to 24,771.

The Polish government announced on Thursday a nationwide lockdown from Dec. 28 to Jan. 17 in an effort to contain the COVID-19 epidemic.