At least 9 killed in hospital fire in SE Turkey

At least nine patients were killed on Saturday after an explosion of a respiratory machine caused fire in a private hospital in Turkey’s southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Gaziantep governorate said in an earlier written statement that eight out of 19 patients in the intensive care unit at private Sani Konukoglu Hospital died, and 11 patients were transferred to other hospitals. There were no fire-related injuries in the incident.

A fire broke out in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of the hospital on Saturday morning due to the high-flow oxygen device and the oxygen system affected, according to the statement made by the hospital.