Israeli assets abroad hit record high 558 bln USD in Q3: report

The balance of assets held abroad by Israeli residents reached an all-time record high of about 558 billion U.S. dollars at the end of the third quarter in 2020, according to a report issued by the state’s central bank on Sunday.

In the third quarter, the asset balance increased by almost 35 billion dollars, or 6.65 percent, from the end of the second quarter of this year, the report said.

The bank explained that the increase was derived mostly from a rise in reserve assets and from purchases of shares that increased the balance of investment in the foreign securities portfolio.

Israeli outstanding liabilities increased by about 13 billion dollars, or 3.6 percent, in the third quarter to a record high of about 371 billion dollars.

The increase was primarily due to purchases of government bonds and direct investments in the Israeli economy.

Thus, Israel’s surplus of assets over liabilities vis-a-vis abroad increased by about 13.3 percent in the third quarter to about 187 billion dollars at the end of September.

The ratio of gross external debt to GDP increased from 29.3 percent to 31.1 percent during the third quarter.