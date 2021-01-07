African Union hails Gulf diplomatic rapprochement

The African Union on Wednesday hailed the diplomatic rapprochement to end a blockade against the Gulf nation of Qatar.

“I wish to commend Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for restoring full diplomatic ties with the state of Qatar,” tweeted Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

“I also congratulate Kuwait for their effort in this important development for the region, key for the betterment of relations between Africa and the Gulf states,” Mahamat added.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a land, air and sea blockade on Qatar over its alleged support for terrorism, which Qatar had denied.

The reopening of the Saudi-Qatari borders came on the eve of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, which began on Tuesday in the Saudi city of Al-Ula with the participation of the Qatari emir.

The end of the crisis started on Monday with Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar.