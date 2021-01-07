New tech in high demand as innovation shows no signs of slowing down in 2021

Innovation has reached new heights, particularly in the modern world, where the appetite for gadgets and new forms of tech is higher than ever before.

Thanks to the innovation we, as consumers, are continually exposed to, the world has become more sophisticated in its tastes.

As a result of our high requirements, numerous gadgets which promised a lot have failed to deliver success as the planet’s population holds out for the next creation in what promises to a long line.

Numerous health trackers have tried to match the success of Fitbit and failed, we’ve seen an array of games claiming to be the next best thing only for more people to turn to creations by trusted sites like Mansion for the chance at a big cash win with Fever slots, and then there’s the promise of improving your workout drastically with a certain product only for it to be a complete and utter gimmick.

Not everything falls into this category, though. We’ve had an array of successful forms of tech which have registered humongous success in recent times.

Innovation is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon,either. More success stories are expected to hit the headlines this year as developers strive to bring us better games than ever, scientists develop various technologies, and well-known brands try to tap into certain markets with a gadget of their own.

With that in mind, here’s a look at a selection of gadgets that are not only expected to do well in 2021, but also highlight just how far technological advancements have come.

CleanPod UVC Sterilizer

Made by Monos, this handy little device fights off any harmful germs or bacteria by simply pointing its powerful UV light at the desired area. People use it on shopping bags or their hands, but it works on practically everything. It certainly beats using hand sanitiser all the time, right?

Oculus Quest 2

Virtual reality headsets registered huge success initially only to hit a bit of a lull in recent times. Momentum is expected to pick up once again thanks to the Oculus Quest 2, though. Regarded by many as being the best VR headset on the market right now, it comes with a sharper screen than the previous model, it’s extremely powerful, and it offers clever head and room-scale tracking which essentially means you don’t have to fill a room with ugly sensors.

Logitech StreamCam

Thanks to the emergence of online streaming, devices like the Logitech StreamCam are expected to be in high demand in 2021 and beyond. This particular webcam offers Full HD 60fps, bundled software, an impressively solid frame, and AI face-tracking.

It’s perfect for sharing stuff on various social media accounts also.

Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager

(Image via https://twitter.com/liveontheedge1)

We all suffer from aches and pains every now and then, therefore making the need for devices like the Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager a very real one.

This particular massager is one of the best around thanks to its slick design, five interchangeable heads, and its 60-watt motor which powers the massager head at up to three different speeds, giving a soothing and effective massage in the process.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mouse

One of the best mouses out now, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mouse is compact and offers a range of impressive features, such as ultra-precise scrolling and the ability to pair the mouse with PC and Mac, with it switching easily between the two. Its battery is mightily powerful too, lasting months. Impressive, right?