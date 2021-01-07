Turkey reports 13,830 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported on Wednesday 13,830 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,458 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,283,931, Turkish Health Ministry announced.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 191 to 22,070, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,164,040 after 8,702 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.3 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,303 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 182,645 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 25,498,210.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.

The first batch of 3 million doses of China’s SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Dec. 30, 2020.