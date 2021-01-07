UN envoy, Yemeni President meet over plan for Yemen’s peace

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Wednesday met with Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Yemen’s state Saba news agency reported.

They discussed a UN-brokered plan to push forward peace in Yemen, Saba said.

Griffiths would fly to Yemen’s southern port city of Aden in the coming days for meetings with Hadi’s government, it added.

The UN envoy recently proposed an agreement between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels to enable resumption of political talks to end civil war.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The six-year-old war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million and pushed Yemen to the brink of starvation.