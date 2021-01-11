India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 10,466,595 with 16,311 new cases

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,466,595 on Monday as 16,311 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 151,160 after 161 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are still 222,526 active cases in the country, while 10,092,909 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 180 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 181,755,831 tests have been conducted till Sunday, out of which 659,209 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over the past couple of weeks. As many as 399 new cases and 12 deaths were registered in the city through Sunday.

So far as many as 10,678 people have died in the capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi’s health department.