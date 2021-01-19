Both Manchester United and City to play key games in Premier League

Wednesday promises to be a key day in the Premier League as both league leaders Manchester United and second-place Manchester City go into action.

Manchester United’s 0-0 draw away to Liverpool on Sunday may not have been easy on the eye, but it kept Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side top and strengthens their title credentials.

United visit Fulham, who are third from bottom and four points from safety, but who took a creditable point off Tottenham a week ago and put up brave resistance with 10 men before finally losing 1-0 at home to Chelsea at the weekend.

A run of six consecutive wins have lifted Manchester City up to second place in the Premier League and with a game in hand over their neighbors. A win for Pep Guardiola’s side at home to Aston Villa could lift them to the top if Manchester United fail to win in London.

City were absolutely dominant in their 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Sunday, with John Stones scoring his first two league goals for the club.

Stones’ form in recent weeks has been a revelation as he has gone from being the forgotten man in the City defense to the player he always promised to be when he signed from Everton in 2016.

Kun Aguero is still out for City after being in contact with someone who tested for coronavirus, which is something Villa know all about after their last two matches (against Tottenham and Everton) were postponed due to an outbreak of the virus at their training ground.

The first team was only able to return to training on Sunday but a “significant” number of players and technical staff remain in isolation, which will only serve to make coach Dean Smith’s task harder than it would have already been under normal circumstances.