Ex-Barcelona defender Milito takes charge of Argentinos Juniors

– Former Barcelona and Argentina international defender Gabriel Milito has been named head coach of Argentinos Juniors, the Argentine top-flight club said on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old replaces Diego Dabove, who left the Buenos Aires outfit last week to take charge of local rivals San Lorenzo.

“Gabriel Milito is officially the new coach of our club. His contract runs until December 31, 2023. Good luck!” Argentinos Juniors said on Twitter.

Milito, who was capped 42 times for Argentina, has had spells in charge of Estudiantes, Independiente and O’Higgins following his retirement as a player in 2012.

The former center-back has been out of work since ending a second stint as Estudiantes boss last March.