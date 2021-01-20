Iran announces sanctions against Trump, Pompeo for anti-Iran role

Iran has sanctioned a number of senior U.S. officials for having “a role in terrorist acts against Iran and violating human rights of Iranians,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

The sanction list includes President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, said the Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a statement quoted by the Ministry’s website.

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Gina Haspel, former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, former chief of Iran Action Group and Special Representative for Iran Affairs Brian Hook, and Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury Andrea Gacki are also among the sanctioned officials, added Khatibzadeh.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry decided to sanction the U.S. officials to implement a law by the Parliament that calls for an encounter to U.S. violation of human rights, U.S. adventurism, and its acts of terror against Iran and Iranians, the spokesman noted.