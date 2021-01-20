Israeli tanks strike Hamas posts in Gaza after rocket fire

Israel’s army said on Tuesday night it had attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after a rocket from the Palestinian enclave hit southern Israel.

In a statement, a military spokesperson said that Israeli tanks fired artillery into Gaza, targeting military posts belonging to Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian movement that runs the Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson said the artillery was “a response” to an incident earlier on Tuesday evening, in which a rocket fired from Gaza hit an area near the community of Nahal Oz, adjacent to the security fence between Israel and the coastal Palestinian enclave.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage on both incidents.

The fire came a day after Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after two rockets were fired from Gaza. The rockets fell in the sea before reaching Israel.