Leicester beat Chelsea to go top of Premier League

Leicester City moved to the top of the Premier League on Tuesday night thanks to a 2-0 win at home to Chelsea.

Wilfred Ndidi scored a first-time shot following a short corner in the sixth minute, and James Maddison doubled Leicester’s lead in the 42nd minute after Jamie Vardy’s dummy from Harvey Barnes’ ball from the right opened the Chelsea defense.

It is the first time that Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers has beat Chelsea in 16 attempts.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City could overtake Leicester if they win their respective matches on Wednesday night.

Tuesday’s first game saw Sam Allardyce suffer a disappointing return to the London Stadium as West Ham beat West Brom 2-1 to dent the visitors’ survival bid.

Jarrod Bowen put the home side ahead before Matheus Pereira equalized for West Brom, only for Michail Antonio, who scored the only goal in his side’s 1-0 win over Burnley at the weekend, to score the winner for West Ham.