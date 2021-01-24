Presidential election kicks off in Portugal

Portugal held a presidential election on Sunday, with nearly 11 million people eligible to vote.

Seven candidates are running for the presidency, including the current head of state, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who enjoys 62 percent support in a Eurosondagem survey released on Friday.

Following Rebelo de Sousa in the polls is Ana Gomes with 14 percent support, Andre Ventura with 10 percent and Marisa Matias with 6 percent.

Some 250,000 voters had already cast early votes since Jan. 17.

Fear of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown policies to contain the spread of the virus are expected to cause a record abstention rate, said researchers interviewed by the Portuguese news agency Lusa.

If the abstention rate exceeds 70 percent, there would be a second round of voting between the top two candidates.

The winner of the election will assume office on March 9.