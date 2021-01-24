Snow falls across parts of London amid new weather warnings

Snow fell across parts of London on Sunday as Britain’s national weather service the Met Office warned of further hazardous conditions.

“Frosty start (in London on Sunday) with fog patches slowly clearing…Soon turning cloudy with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow spreading across the region, perhaps giving significant accumulations in places. Cold throughout. Maximum temperature 4 degrees Celsius,” the Met Office said on its website.

Many Londoners posted photos of wintery showers outside their homes on social media as the capital was gripped by a cold snap from Iceland and the Arctic.

Overnight, the British capital shivered in temperatures as low as minus 3 degrees Celsius.

A Transport for London roadside CCTV camera was among the first to capture a blizzard on the A4 Sipson Road near Heathrow, the Evening Standard newspaper reported.

The Met Office is ready to put in place five new weather warnings for snow and ice going into the final week of January.

“Cloudy with the band of rain, sleet or snow clearing south during the (Sunday) evening. Staying cold and becoming dry and clear leading to fog patches and a widespread frost. Minimum temperature minus 5 degrees Celsius (in London and South East England),” the Met Office said on its website.

Temperatures across the whole of Britain dropped below freezing overnight, with the coldest temperatures in the Scottish Highlands at an icy minus 10 degrees Celsius, local media reported.