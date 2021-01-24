UN welcomes municipal election in Libya’s Algaraboli

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Saturday welcomed the municipal election in the western city of Algaraboli, some 60 km east of the capital Tripoli.

The Mission commended the efforts of the Central Commission for the Municipal Council for ensuring a secure and professionally-conducted electoral process in the city, the UNSMIL tweeted.

The UN mission also welcomed the re-run in two polling centers in Swani Bin Adam town in southern Tripoli for the elections held on Jan. 7.

It stressed the importance of transparency and integrity for each council election to ensure that “credible and inclusive council elections are delivered to all Libyan voters and particularly women, youth and people of special needs.”