India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 10,667,736

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,667,736 on Monday, as 13,203 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the federal health ministry.

The official data, the death toll mounted to 153,470 as 131 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are still 184,182 active cases in the country, while 10,330,084 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

January 16 was a crucial day in India’s fight against the pandemic as the nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off on the day. So far over 1.6 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, even as over 190 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 192,337,117 tests were conducted till Sunday, out of which 570,246 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, according to the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over past several months. As many as 185 new cases and nine deaths were registered in the national capital through Sunday.

So far as many as 10,808 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, Delhi’s health department said.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India.