Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday appointed Vasily Gerasimov as chairman of the State Control Committee, and Alexander Volfovich as Secretary of State of the Security Council.

Volfovich earlier served as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, and First Deputy Minister of Defence of Belarus. He is 53 years old.

Since September 2020, Gerasimov had been acting chairman of the State Control Committee.