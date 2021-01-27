Covid restrictions see north Cyprus lockdown

TURKISH CYPRIOT authorities have issued new Covid-19 measures applicable in the occupied northern areas.



Nicosia and Kyrenia entered lock-downs just after midnight on 27 January 2021 (00.01).

In Nicosia, the curfew will be applied until 3 February 2021, while the coastal city of Kyrenia curfew will be applied until 10 February 2021.

Night time curfews will be applied on all other cities between 20:00-05:00 as of 27 January 2021 (00.01).

The partial curfew will be applied at all cities between 29 January 2021 and 1 February 2021.

Authorities also decided to extend the quarantine requirement for all arrivals from all countries until 31 January 2021.

1. Due to the increase in local cases in Nicosia and Kyrenia, until a further decision is made, it has been decided to close / suspend all activities in:

· Kyrenia from January 27, 2021 (00:01) to February 10, 2021 (23:59)

· Nicosia from January 27, 2021 (00:01) to February 03, 2021 (23:59)

Businesses and establishments to be permitted to remain open;

* Pharmacies, petrol stations, bakeries, butchers, supermarkets and other small businesses which provide essential goods and services

* Only the takeaway services of the restaurants,

* The Soil Products Board will continue the sale of animal feed and fodder. Flour factories, the Dairy Corporation and Dairy producers,

* Vehicle rescue services and internet service providers,

* Private security service providers,

* Water producers and distributors,

* Livestock farming, agriculture, construction and food sectors and their suppliers,

2. It has been decided to stop all entry and exit to and from Kyrenia and Nicosia. ‘Police,’ medical staff, firefighters, civil aviation, Electricity Company, municipal officials, bank employees, press members and journalists (yellow press cardholders) are allowed to travel between cities and in cities with special permits. Also ‘Ministries’ and ‘Public Offices’ will assign officers to prevent the disruption of the public services and they will be allowed to travel between cities and in cities with special permits.

3. A partial day-time curfew will be applied in Nicosia and Kyrenia. Extension of the night-time curfew for all cities recommended by the ‘High Committee on Infectious Diseases’ between 20:00-05:00.

4. All face-to-face education at public or private preschools, primary schools and secondary schools will stop between January 27, 2021, and February 10, 2021. This includes all training centres, private lessons and course activities. Education will be carried out online. Daycare centres and special needs education institutions are exempt from this rule.

5. Patients and their attendants residing in northern Cyprus and receiving medical treatment in the Republic of Cyprus will be able to enter the occupied areas without quarantine. The patient and accompanying persons (if necessary) who will be transferring for health purposes are required to submit negative PCR test results done within the last 3 days upon arrival. In addition, patients and accompanying persons should repeat the PCR tests in the 7th and the 14th day of their returning to occupied north.

6. Those who do trade under the Green Line Regulation without physical contact are exempt from the quarantine restriction.

7. It has been decided that only ambulances for health purposes can cross the ‘Yeşilırmak Border Gate’ without quarantine. Other than that, quarantine is required.

8. Residents of Pyla or those working in Pile will be able to enter the north without quarantine as long as they submit negative PCR test results done within 72 hours.

9. UN, EU, British Bases, Buffer Zone and Peace Forces employees will be able to enter the north without quarantine as long as they submit negative PCR test results done within 72 hours.

10. It has been decided that funerals can be held with the participation of only first-degree relatives.

11. It has been decided that team sports training and competitions will be suspended until a further decision is taken.

12. It has been decided that those who reside in the north and work in the Republic of Cyprus will be subject to quarantine when entering the north.

13. It has been decided that those who reside in the Republic of Cyprus and work in the north will be subject to quarantine when entering the north.

14. Those who reside in Beyarmudu can only make daily crossings to the British Bases without quarantine for the purpose of agriculture and livestock.

15. For all kinds of entertainment activities, opening ceremonies, weddings, cinema, theatre, birthday, collective worship, engagement, religious festival, etc. it has been decided to prohibit these until a further decision is taken.

16. Family visits and gatherings have been recommended to be postponed and to be sensitive to limiting the contacts only with close family.