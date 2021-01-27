UN chief and Tatar discuss Cyprus meeting

In his telephone conversation with the UN Secretary-General Guterres, Turkish Cypriot leader Tatar conveyed that a ‘new negotiation ground’ is needed in Cyprus.

According to a press release from Turkish Cypriot authorities, Tatar shared his view in a half-hour call with Guterres on Monday evening.

Tatar’s spokesman Berna Çelik Doğruyol, said the call took place in a “constructive” and “sincere” atmosphere.

During the call it was stated that the UN Secretary-General was aware of the Turkish Cypriot stance and wishes.

Guterres also stated that the parties had an expectation that they would reach an agreement on a common ground that would enable official negotiations at the informal 5+1 Cyprus meeting.

It was also stressed that Guterres noted that the location and time of the 5+1 UN unofficial meeting format will be clarified depending on the regulations to be made by the US government within the scope of the fight against Covid-19.