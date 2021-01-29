Deutsche Hospitality announces IntercityHotel in Breda — the third IntercityHotel in The Netherlands

A third IntercityHotel will be coming to the homeland of Rembrandt, Jan Vermeer und Vincent van Gogh in 2023.

The Netherlands is a popular travel destination, and Deutsche Hospitality is adding an attractive location in the southern part of the country to its portfolio by launching an IntercityHotel in Breda, in the Province of North Brabant.

This new hotel follows in the footsteps of the IntercityHotel Enschede and the IntercityHotel Amsterdam Airport, the latter being scheduled to open in 2021.

“The Netherlands is an important market within the scope of our worldwide expansion strategy, and IntercityHotel offers some of the greatest growth potential amongst our brands,” explained Marcus Bernhardt, CEO Deutsche Hospitality.

“Breda boasts numerous street cafés, restaurants, museums and a whole host of leisure opportunities. All of this provides plenty of incentives for private travellers. At the same time, it is a significant business location which enjoys outstanding transport links.”

The IntercityHotel in Breda is a new build which will take shape right next to the city’s main railway station. The plan is to create 174 guest rooms, a bar and flexible conferencing facilities.

The hotel forms part of the “5Tracks” project, an initiative launched by the developer Synchroon in conjunction with the construction company J.P. van Eesteren. Once complete, the complex will comprise 168 apartments, 15,500 square metres of office space and a range of retail outlets and restaurants. As at most IntercityHotels, guests in Breda will have access to innovative services such as the IntercityHotel app and the FreeCityTicket scheme, which permits free use of the local public transport system.

The IntercityHotel in Breda will be operated via a lease agreement concluded between STAG Hotels Netherlands B. V., Synchroon B.V. and JP van Eesteren B.V. Construction works are expected to begin in the summer of 2021. In addition to the IntercityHotel brand, Deutsche Hospitality also has a presence in the Netherlands in the form of the Steigenberger Airport Hotel Amsterdam and the Jaz in the City Amsterdam.

ABOUT INTERCITYHOTEL

IntercityHotel is a Deutsche Hospitality brand which stands for modern upper mid-range urban hotels. IntercityHotels are located within easy walking distance of airports or railway stations. Guests also benefit from a “FreeCityTicket” scheme, which enables them to use local public transport free of charge. The IntercityHotels portfolio includes more than 40 hotels in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Oman and China, and 20 further properties are currently at the development stage. Deutsche Hospitality operates four further brands. Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts boast 60 hotels housed in historic traditional buildings and lively city residences and also offer health and beauty oases set at the very heart of nature. MAXX by Steigenberger is a new and charismatic concept which places the focus on the essential in accordance with its motto “MAXXimize your stay”, whilst Jaz in the City branded hotels reflect metropolitan lifestyle and draw upon the local music and cultural scene. Zleep Hotels provide quality and design at an affordable price in Denmark and Sweden.